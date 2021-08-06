Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

Why COVID Vaccines for Younger Kids Won't Win Authorization as Soon as Expected

By Keith Speights and Brian Orelli, PhD
Posted by 
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vh17u_0bJddQqP00

Key Points

  • Pfizer, BioNTech, and Moderna hope to win EUAs for their COVID-19 vaccines in protecting younger kids.
  • The FDA requested that the vaccine makers expand the sizes of their clinical trials.
  • While the increased number of study participants will push back EUA, it should have a minimal impact on these vaccine stocks.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) hope to win Emergency Use Authorization for their COVID-19 vaccine in immunizing children below age 12. Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) is pursuing the same goal. In this Motley Fool Live video recorded on July 28, Motley Fool contributors Keith Speights and Brian Orelli discuss why these vaccines won't win authorization for younger kids as soon as expected.

Keith Speights: We're going to talk about some COVID-19 news. The FDA has requested that Pfizer and its partner, BioNTech, as well as Moderna, expand the size of their clinical trials before seeking Emergency Use Authorization for their COVID vaccines in younger children.

Brian, why is the FDA making this request first of all, and then secondly, how does it impact these vaccine stocks?

Brian Orelli: The FDA wants larger clinical trials for the children basically to detect rare side effects. Considering the new side effects that have cropped up with the adults and the skepticism that it's created, I think that's probably a good move.

Moderna's study includes nearly 7,000 children from six months of age to 12 years old. The Pfizer and BioNTech's study is 4,500 children of the same age. Maybe there's going to be some negotiation between the FDA and the companies on how much to increase them by, and then it's going to take a couple of months to enroll the patients and then a month for dosing and then a couple of months of follow up for the children that are five years and older, and then probably another month for authorization.

We're talking about a delay of probably close to six months, if not even more than that. It depends on how big the clinical trials have to be and how long it's going to take them to enroll the patients. Younger children under the age of five could even require -- the delay could be even longer because they're probably going to have to watch those children even longer, probably maybe as much six months after, you have to follow them for six months before they are able to apply for Emergency Use Authorization.

This is going to be quite a bit of a delay in terms of the companies, I'm not sure it's really that big of a deal. The U.S. government has already committed to purchasing the vaccines for children, so it's not going to really hurt the financials except the fact that they have to pay for the larger clinical trials.

Speights: Brian, you were saying it may push things back six months, I think I saw Moderna state that they were still hopefully looking to file for EUA in younger kids, I saw by the end of this year or early next year, I think is what they were saying. This shouldn't have any real significant impact on the company's because as you said, the U.S. has already bought more than enough vaccine doses for now.

Orelli: Yeah. Financially it's not going to hurt them. It would be good to get them into kids as quickly as possible, especially with schools opening at back up in the next couple of months.

It would've been good to get them authorized in the fall and then start to do vaccinations. But I can see how the FDA probably wants more safety data before they want to do that authorization and have it go into a large number.

Speights: Alright. They are always two sides to the coin. In this case, I'm sure there are some parents who are relieved that there will be a larger study done here that will give them more confidence when the results are obtained and give them more confidence in the EUA, assuming that it comes. On the other hand, there are parents who would love to get their younger children vaccinated sooner rather than later, so it works both ways here.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium advisory service. We’re motley! Questioning an investing thesis -- even one of our own -- helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

Comments / 2

The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
117K+
Followers
55K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid Vaccines#Eua#Pfizer Lrb#Pfe#Bntx#Biontech#Motley Fool
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Covid-19 Vaccine
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Fortune

The vaccines that work best against the COVID Delta variant

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. As a growing number of COVID variants emerge across the globe, including the rapidly spreading Delta variant, vaccinated and unvaccinated people alike have been wondering how much protection various vaccines offer against strains like the Delta variant and how effective they are.
San Diego, CAkusi.com

Dr. Victory on why the FDA is not approving COVID-19 vaccines

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed under Emergency Use Authorization for months now. But the FDA hasn’t fully approved them yet, despite many medical officials, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, claiming that it needs to happen soon. Emergency and Public Health...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Did This Before Your Pfizer Vaccine, You May Be More Protected

How much protection you have against COVID after being vaccinated can depend on a lot of different things, from your age to certain underlying medical conditions to which vaccine you get. Of course, everyone wants the highest level of protection from their shots, especially as the Delta variant takes over and COVID cases continue to surge across the country after weeks of good news. And while you can't go back in time if you've already been vaccinated, you may find peace of mind from the results of a new study, which found that some recipients of the Pfizer vaccine have even more protection against COVID, depending on one pre-vaccination factor.
Weight LossPosted by
Best Life

If You Take This Supplement, Stop Now, FDA Says

For many people, taking supplements is every bit an essential part of their daily routine as brushing their teeth or taking a shower. However, if you're taking one supplement in particular, you may be putting your health in jeopardy, and the United States Food & Drug Administration (FDA) is urging anyone who purchased it not to take it. Read on to discover if a supplement you have at home is affected.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You Now Can't Go Here

As the highly contagious Delta variant spreads, many people and businesses across the U.S. are starting to crack down, mask up, and implement restrictions to reduce the spread of the coronavirus once more. In just the last week, the White House issued vaccination requirements for federal workers and many restaurants across the country started requiring proof of vaccination for those looking to dine inside. But this new "no vax, no service" approach isn't just hitting certain workplaces and your favorite spots to eat. Another popular attraction has just announced a new ban on unvaccinated visitors.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Did This Between Pfizer Doses, You May Be Safer From the Delta Variant

Not everyone receives the same level of protection from their COVID shots, even those who got the same vaccine. Studies have shown that anything from your age to your underlying health conditions could lower your immune response. And with breakthrough infections seemingly occurring more often as the Delta variant spreads through the U.S., vaccinated people are becoming more concerned about how strong their immune response to the vaccine was. Fortunately, new research has found that certain factors may boost your protection after vaccination—even against the Delta variant. Now, a new study out of the U.K. has determined that some Pfizer recipients may be more protected against the Delta variant, depending on how they spaced out their doses.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

CVS Is Getting Rid of This in 90 Percent of Stores

CVS was one of the leaders in the COVID vaccine rollout back in December, when the company worked with long-term care facilities to start vaccinating the most vulnerable people in the U.S. By mid-February, CVS started vaccinating the general public and by April 1, they had doled out 10 million doses across 44 U.S. States. But now, a major change is afoot at CVS's all over the U.S. in regards to the COVID vaccine.
Public HealthPosted by
95.3 The Bear

FDA: If You Bought This At Walmart, Throw It Away Immediately

If you're like me and shopped at Walmart within the past couple of weeks, you may want to think twice before eating some of the food you purchased. The US Food and Drug Administration, FDA, has just announced the recall of multiple foods sold at Walmart. The FDA says consuming these foods could put your well being in serious danger. Okay they now have my full attention.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer, This New Study Is a "Wakeup Call," Biden Aide Says

After finally getting vaccinated, you may have felt like your days of worrying about catching COVID were behind you. Unfortunately, the Delta variant has complicated things. As the more contagious strain of the virus—now dominant in the U.S.—continues to spread far and wide, vaccinated people are worried about the potential for breakthrough COVID infections. And while the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, one recent study found that those who got the Pfizer vaccine may be even less protected from breakthrough Delta variant infections than expected.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, Your Risk of COVID After Vaccination May Be Higher

From celebrities like Reba McEntire to those vacationing in a Massachusetts beach town, breakthrough COVID infections have hit people across the U.S. over the past few months. And despite data showing that getting a post-vaccination case of COVID is still uncommon, it has become a significant concern amid the country's continued fight against the virus. Studies have shown that anything from age to prior health conditions to emerging variants could cause you to have a weakened immune response to the vaccine, which would heighten your chances of a breakthrough infection. But your risk of getting COVID after vaccination may also be higher depending on which vaccine you got.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Best Life

Pfizer Just Said Doing This "Strongly" Boosts Protection From Delta Variant

Experts have gone back and forth about the necessity of a third dose for the COVID vaccines approved for use in the U.S. While some experts believe a booster shot is necessary to protect against the Delta variant and mitigate waning efficacy, others say the vaccines are sufficiently protective without an additional dose. Now, Pfizer has released new data that shows a third dose of its COVID vaccine "strongly" boosts protection against the Delta variant, making a case for another shot.
Healthwvih.com

FDA Announces New Vaccine Warning

On Monday, the Food and Drug Administration announced a new warning on the single-dose Johnson and Johnson COVID vaccine. The CDC said around 12.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered in the United States. Out of those, about 100 preliminary reports of Guillain-Barré Syndrome have been detected.
IndustryFiercePharma

Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines face new safety probe in Europe over possible link to skin condition, 2 kidney disorders

Compared to the problems encountered by makers of adenovirus COVID-19 vaccines, it’s been a relative cakewalk for the overwhelmingly successful mRNA vaccines produced by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna. But on Wednesday, Europe’s drug regulator revealed that it is investigating a possible link between mRNA vaccines and new conditions reported by a...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
KPEL 96.5

Next Big COVID Game Changer Is Coming From Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines have been the biggest weapon to fight against the COVID pandemic across the globe. Multiple companies, with backing of the United States government's Operation Warp Speed program, were able to develop these vaccines in record time. But vaccines alone will not be enough to put the COVID...

Comments / 2

Community Policy