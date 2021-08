Simone Biles has done more in her 24 years on Earth than nearly any of her critics and detractors, so when you see pundits and others critiquing her decision to step away from completion, ignore them. The peanut gallery will undoubtedly have much more to say after Biles stepped down from participating in the individual all-around gymnastics finals at the Tokyo Olympics but most are siding with the Texas native’s decision to prioritize her mental health.