NFL

Robert Saleh captivates New York Jets with new-school coaching, folksy stories

By Rich Cimini
ESPN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- New York Jets coach Robert Saleh is a storyteller. Just the other day, he told one of his favorites. "The camel story," defensive end Ronnie Blair said with a smile. In the team meeting, Saleh described a trip to the zoo with his kids, how they...

NFLuticaphoenix.net

Would Bill Cowher be interested in New York Jets’ coaching

A look at what’s happening around the New York Jets:. 1. Top Bill-ing? In a perfect world, the Jets’ next coach would be a proven winner, someone with Super Bowl bling and the persona to change the culture at One Jets Drive. In 1997, they found that guy in Bill Parcells. To use a Parcells-ism, they once again need a coach with pelts on the wall.
NFLnfldraftdiamonds.com

Jets’ head coach Robert Saleh makes a costly mistake

As an aspiring NFL GM, it is the job of an organization’s key leaders to instill belief and confidence in the roster. In New York, that is not happening right now. Reports are billowing out of the Jets’ building that head coach Robert Saleh is already insulating both his first-round draft pick and himself in excuses.
NFLdefector.com

Why Your Team Sucks 2021: New York Jets

Some people are fans of the New York Jets. But many, many more people are NOT fans of the New York Jets. This 2021 Defector NFL team preview is for those in the latter group. Read all the previews so far here. Your team: New York Jets. Your 2020 record:...
NFLchatsports.com

Robert Saleh’s unique philosophy has transformed the NY Jets

On Wednesday, Robert Saleh was asked about his approach regarding disciplinary actions in practice, such as laps or push-ups. This question was likely asked as a result of the New York Giants’ recent practice brawl. Head coach Joe Judge, who was already known for frequently making his players run laps for mistakes in practice, forced his team to go through a gauntlet of sprints and push-ups.
NFLUSA Today

Robert Saleh: Jets OL Alex Lewis dealing with things 'greater than football'

The Jets placed Alex Lewis on the exempt/left squad list on Friday after the veteran offensive lineman left practice with a head injury the previous day. Robert Saleh provided some insight into Lewis’ situation after New York wrapped up its Green and White scrimmage Saturday night, indicating that the 29-year-old Lewis is dealing with things that go beyond the football field.
NFLnewyorkjets.com

Jets Practice Report | Robert Saleh's Confidence Sets the Tone

After the Jets held their first training camp practice on Wednesday, head coach Robert Saleh was asked a number of questions about the quarterback position. Rookie Zach Wilson, the team's No. 2 overall selection in April's draft, has yet to come to terms on a contract with the Green & White, and third-year pro Mike White and second-year passer James Morgan handled the reps to get the summer workouts underway.
NFLganggreennation.com

New York Jets Flight Connections 7/29/21

Good morning, GGN! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Day 1 of training camp came and went, and nowhere to be found was Zach Wilson, who’s currently practicing 3,000 miles away in California with his personal coaches. I said it earlier this week, and I’ll say it again. This whole situation is stupid. This is the same type of situation that occurred in 2018 with Sam Darnold that forced him to miss three days of training camp. The Jets ownership seemingly has a history of doing this to their first round draft choices and it’s getting a bit absurd from the point of an outside viewer. Hopefully Zach Wilson is in camp sooner than later and we can forget all of this nonsense going forward. But until then, it’s not a good look for the Jets. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.
NFLPosted by
Jets X-Factor

New York Jets end practice after serious Cameron Clark injury

The New York Jets ended Tuesday’s training camp practice session early due to a scary injury suffered by offensive lineman Cameron Clark. Clark was motionless on the ground at the conclusion of a play. Head coach Robert Saleh later said that Clark had “some” movement in his extremities, which was at least a hopeful sign in an otherwise scary situation.
NFLkslsports.com

Jets Coach Robert Saleh Comments On Zach Wilson’s Absence

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Former BYU quarterback and current New York Jets rookie Zach Wilson still hasn’t signed his contract, meaning he hasn’t reported to training camp. Jets head coach Robert Saleh talked about his new quarterback’s absence today after telling reporters yesterday to “ask him tomorrow” if he is worried.
NFLtalesbuzz.com

Jets’ Robert Saleh now exudes calm after animated past

If you watched Robert Saleh on the sideline during his time as the 49ers’ defensive coordinator, you saw an animated, excited coach who sometimes jumped around, screamed and looked more like a WWE wrestler than a coach. But that’s not what you see at Jets training camp as Saleh opens...
NFLUSA Today

Carl Lawson vs. Mekhi Becton: Robert Saleh loving Jets' trench battles

Mekhi Becton faced some tough edge rushers during his rookie season last year. He blocked against guys like Nick Bosa, Joey Bosa, Justin Houston, Bradley Chubb and Frank Clark. But he never had stiff competition in practice. That changed when the Jets signed Carl Lawson. Becton and Lawson have been...

