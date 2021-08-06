Robert Saleh captivates New York Jets with new-school coaching, folksy stories

Good morning, GGN! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Day 1 of training camp came and went, and nowhere to be found was Zach Wilson, who’s currently practicing 3,000 miles away in California with his personal coaches. I said it earlier this week, and I’ll say it again. This whole situation is stupid. This is the same type of situation that occurred in 2018 with Sam Darnold that forced him to miss three days of training camp. The Jets ownership seemingly has a history of doing this to their first round draft choices and it’s getting a bit absurd from the point of an outside viewer. Hopefully Zach Wilson is in camp sooner than later and we can forget all of this nonsense going forward. But until then, it’s not a good look for the Jets. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.