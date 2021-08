On the ud fps thingy(only ud fps tho) ur wrong. The side mounted and rear mounted fps are far ... does not make sense to use under display fb if it would not be cheaper, zero advantage, look at asus with normal fp reader, cost 1500 usd, only other reason could be to move people ot fake android "face id" and remove fp reader altogether to save money, but does not make sense why everyone would do it. Economy of scale is a real thing.