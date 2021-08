The Pursuit of Love starts off promisingly, but ends up disappointing: The first episode is "an exhilarating mix of style and substance," says Caroline Siede. "It’s just a shame the rest of the show can’t keep up that level of verve. After the premiere launches the series with visual flair and a unique point of view, the next two episodes slowly devolve into more standard period piece fare. Despite its initial promise of quirky innovation, The Pursuit Of Love is mostly anchored by the familiar building blocks of a BBC co-production: sumptuous costuming, gorgeous cinematography, and strong performances. Based on Nancy Mitford’s 1945 novel of the same name, the show can only intermittently keep its spark of originality alive. The Pursuit Of Love often struggles to blend its kitschy comedic sensibilities with its more dramatic beats—although it’s a joy to watch when it does."