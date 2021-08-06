Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Owen County, IN

MyPath Musings: Why not take a walk?

Spencer Evening World
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAugust is here! If you haven’t had a chance to get outside during these gloriously cool days, we invite you to join us today on the MYPath First Friday Walk from the Owen County Family YMCA to Cooper Commons Park. This month we will be joined by special guest and professional photographer Marce King, who will be imparting some photography tips and tricks along the way! Be sure to bring your smartphone at 4PM to the YMCA. The walk to the park takes about an hour, and will culminate in refreshments at Cooper Commons. As always, the YMCA provides return transportation for everyone back to their vehicles.

www.spencereveningworld.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Owen County, IN
City
Spencer, IN
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry David Thoreau
Person
Friedrich Nietzsche
Person
Charles Darwin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Walk#Photography#Cooper Commons#German#Stanford University#Mri
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Related
Relationshipsdistrictchronicles.com

‘Hush, She’s Sleeping’ — Story of the Day

I did everything I could for my husband but he always seemed to be dissatisfied. One day, I woke up to my husband’s voice in the hall along with a female voice. “How could he?” I thought. And that was the last straw for me. I work at a bank...
Marlinton, WVpocahontastimes.com

Take a walking tour of Historic Marlinton

The town of Marlinton has a rich history that began in 1749 when Jacob Marlin and Stephen Sewell settled in what became known as Marlin’s Bottom. The town earned the distinction of being the first permanent English settlement west of the Alleghenies. In 1891, the county seat was moved from...
Religionwordonfire.org

Take a Walk and Prayers to the Graveyard

Having grown up in a “mixed” family, if the St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago Cubs are playing head-to-head, I will cheer for the Cardinals (my dad’s team), but other than that, it’s “Go Cubs Go,” thanks to my mother and my grandmother. I tried to hold it together when the Cubs won the World Series in 2016, but I admit, I started crying when I called my mom after the last out. There were just too many great memories that came flooding back. I became especially emotional thinking about my grandma, whose great loves in this life were the Catholic Church, her family, and the Chicago Cubs!
Alexandria, VAthezebra.org

Memories and Musings – On Aging

Alexandria, VA – Musing about aging recently, I recalled an art exhibit in 2007 hosted by Tisara Photography in our Gallery Indigo. Gallery Indigo was located in the street-level space of the townhouse that was home to Tisara Photography for just under 30 years. We tried showcasing the work of other artists there but learned that for many reasons, it was not feasible.
Family RelationshipsNext Avenue

Why Family Caregivers Should Take Vacations This Summer

Karen Warner Schueler, author of "The Sudden Caregiver: A Roadmap for Resilient Caregiving," has a piece of advice for family caregivers: take a break this summer. "If a year of COVID has taught us anything, it's that there's more to life than work, work, work," she notes. And while COVID-19...
Recipesmycasualpantry.com

Monday Musings

I never met a deviled egg I didn't love. It's August and that means I start decorating the house for Fall. Crazy? Maybe, but Autumn is my absolute favorite season, so that's how I roll!. Did someone say donuts? Count me in!. I made this chocolate chip zucchini bread this...
Musicweeklyvillager.com

Musical Musings

I am Ethel Wupperman, you may have read some of my recent articles. I am a woman on a mission, I hope to help give a boost to some of the area organizations that got hit hard from COVID 19 and the mitigation that occurred. Although the list seems endless, I am concentrating on 3 areas that are near and dear to my heart: small and local businesses, local charities and live music. To this end, I hope to have a Musical Musings monthly column, highlighting area musicians. Please contact me at the Weekly Villager if you are an area musician and would like to participate.
Owen County, INSpencer Evening World

MyPath Musings: Biodiversity Bonanza

Owen County residents are blessed to have McCormick’s Creek State Park on our doorstep, Indiana’s first state park designated in 1916. Over 100 years of caretaking of the nearly 2000 acres has led to beautiful, well-trod winding trails through impressive stands of native hardwood trees, through the canyons and caves many of us know and love.
Maine, NYPosted by
WNBF News Radio 1290

Nanticoke Valley Historical Society of Maine Invites You to Take A Walk In The Cemetery

Although taking a stroll through the cemetery may be something the Munster’s would have done, you might be surprised at the history of the people who are buried there. If you’ve ever wondered about the people who have lived and died here throughout the years, the Nanticoke Valley Historical Society of Maine is pleased to announce “History of the Headstones”
Workoutskiss951.com

Why Walking Is Most Underrated Form Of Exercise

Looking for a new workout? If walking isn’t already part of your fitness routine, you may want to start there. Many studies have found this simple form of movement is one of the best forms of exercise with benefits including better mental and physical health and enhanced communication skills. “Walking...
ReligionColumbia Daily Herald

Musings: Living in The Land of The Lying

We are living in a time when it’s easier to not believe anything we read or hear. Who can blame us? In our defense, people we trusted and believed have been exposed as liars. People making important decisions for us and about us. Can we believe them? Should we trust them? It isn’t important which “side” you trusted. It seems like every side is a lying side. We’re losing faith.
Museumsthecomanchechief.com

Museum Musings

One more time, I am printing out a good message. And it is about my birth. This is another of the miscellaneous articles that I have talked about. “Stories that my Mama told me about me being a baby and a small child”. Mama loved talking to us about things...
Musictonemadison.com

"Diva" playfully muses on music and materialism

At once a gently absurdist comedy about the pleasures and pitfalls of artistic creation, a stylishly kinetic neo-noir thriller, and an intricately crafted postmodern love story, Diva (1981) is a film beyond compare. Jean-Jacques Beineix’s audacious debut feature offers an indelible, transcendent sensory experience that truly embodies the joy and magic of filmmaking. Cinephiles and opera lovers alike can catch a free screening of this hidden gem at UW Cinematheque (4070 Vilas Hall) on 35mm this Thursday, August 5, at 7 p.m.
Wheeling, WVWTRF

Glow the Extra Mile taking the Alzheimer’s walk north

Martins Ferry, Ohio (WTRF) – You may already know about the Walk to End Alzheimer’s held every year in Wheeling. But this year I-C Care is taking the walk to several Northern Panhandle communities, and asking them to ‘glow’ the extra mile. IC Care says Alzheimer’s and dementia kill more...
WorkoutsPosted by
99.1 WFMK

Top Reasons Why Walking is Good for Your Heart and Weight

There's no doubt about the fact that walking is really good for you. Not only is it really good exercise, but walking can help out in so many healthy ways. I found this really good article at aarp.org and it has already inspired me to start a walking program with my wife, Lori.
AdvocacyBBC

Nilaari: Bristol walking group taking on charity challenge

A women's walking group will tackle a charity challenge to raise money for a therapy centre dedicated to black mental health. Bristol-based Steppin Sistas said it will walk 30 miles (48 km) in 30 days to raise funds for the city's mental health charity Nilaari. Members of the group said...

Comments / 0

Community Policy