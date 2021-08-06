MyPath Musings: Why not take a walk?

August is here! If you haven’t had a chance to get outside during these gloriously cool days, we invite you to join us today on the MYPath First Friday Walk from the Owen County Family YMCA to Cooper Commons Park. This month we will be joined by special guest and professional photographer Marce King, who will be imparting some photography tips and tricks along the way! Be sure to bring your smartphone at 4PM to the YMCA. The walk to the park takes about an hour, and will culminate in refreshments at Cooper Commons. As always, the YMCA provides return transportation for everyone back to their vehicles.