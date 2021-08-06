Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

South Carolina coaches, players react to Kevin Harris, Cam Smith out to start fall camp

Spartanburg Herald-Journal
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen South Carolina takes the practice field for the first time this preseason Friday, it’ll be without its star running back and top returning cornerback. Gamecocks football coach Shane Beamer revealed during his report day news conference Thursday afternoon at the Jerri And Steve Spurrier Indoor Practice Facility that Kevin Harris, USC’s 1,000-yard rusher from a season ago, and Cam Smith had “minor procedures” on their back and left foot, respectively, this summer.

www.goupstate.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shane Beamer
Person
Steve Spurrier
Person
Torrian Gray
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Gamecocks#Eastern Illinois#The Greenville News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

HHS will require health care workforce to be vaccinated against Covid-19

Washington CNN — Covid-19 vaccinations will be required for the more than 25,000 health care staff and volunteers working at the Department of Health and Human Services, Secretary Xavier Becerra announced Thursday. “Staff at the Indian Health Service (IHS) and National Institutes of Health (NIH) who serve in federally-operated health...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban take 10th Afghan provincial capital in blitz

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban captured a provincial capital near Kabul on Thursday, the 10th the insurgents have taken over a weeklong blitz across Afghanistan as the U.S. and NATO prepare to withdraw entirely from the country after decades of war. The militants raised their white flags imprinted with...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
NBC News

U.S. to scale back staff at embassy in Kabul

The Biden administration said Thursday it will scale back the number of staff at the U.S. embassy in Afghanistan as Taliban forces rapidly advance across the country. “We are further reducing our civilian footprint in Kabul in light of the evolving security situation,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters, citing the Taliban’s military offensive and rising violence.

Comments / 0

Community Policy