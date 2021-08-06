South Carolina coaches, players react to Kevin Harris, Cam Smith out to start fall camp

When South Carolina takes the practice field for the first time this preseason Friday, it’ll be without its star running back and top returning cornerback. Gamecocks football coach Shane Beamer revealed during his report day news conference Thursday afternoon at the Jerri And Steve Spurrier Indoor Practice Facility that Kevin Harris, USC’s 1,000-yard rusher from a season ago, and Cam Smith had “minor procedures” on their back and left foot, respectively, this summer.