OC Farmers Market: For the love of farmers markets

Many years ago, I visited an off-the-beaten-path farmers market. It was very small, with probably no more than ten stands scattered around a grassy park area, yet the market was surprisingly crowded. I soon discovered why; it was National Farmers Market Week. One of the major events was the open-mic talent show. The stage was a gazebo, decorated with garlands of flowers and balloons. Folks lounged around on blankets and lawn chairs while a market crier mingled among them, inviting people to the stage. Most came prepared and needed no encouragement, those too shy to volunteer were dragged onto the stage by family and friends.