North Carolina's top producing craft breweries

Charlotte Business Journal
Charlotte Business Journal
 6 days ago

This is a list of North Carolina's top producing craft breweries, ranked by number of beer barrels produced in 2020. Number of barrels was obtained from the Brewers Association. Red Oak, Olde Mecklenburg, Aviator, Lonerider and Green Man are estimated values; the rest are reported values. Additional information was compiled from survey responses and the breweries’ websites. Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., Oskar Blues/CANarchy, and New Belgium Brewing Co. are not included on this list because production at North Carolina facilities was not broken out from their total production. The list does not include large brewer owned brands, such as New Belgium’s Wicked Weed. Other North Carolina-based breweries may have been eligible for the list but did not disclose number of barrels produced to the Brewers Association.

Charlotte Business Journal

Charlotte Business Journal

Charlotte, NC
The Charlotte Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/charlotte
