How ADAssessor Brings Visibility to AD Attack Surfaces

MVISION Cloud to offer Industry first API integration for Sensitive Data Detection, Threat Protection and Activity Monitoring Capabilities in Microsoft Dynamics 365. McAfee Enterprise announced that MVISION Cloud, part of its secure access service edge (SASE) offering – MVISION Unified Cloud Edge (UCE), now provides enhanced security coverage for Microsoft Dynamics 365, a line of enterprise resource planning and customer relationship management software applications. This solution complements Dynamics 365 capabilities by using a frictionless API-based cloud-native approach that allows IT teams to seamlessly enforce data loss prevention (DLP) policies and collaboration controls, access control, address threats from insiders and compromised accounts, audit all user activity and secure corporate data as users collaborate in the cloud.
