How ADAssessor Brings Visibility to AD Attack Surfaces

In the quest to defend the enterprise amid the ever-changing threat landscape, security teams have implemented numerous tools and processes to prevent devastating attacks. The downside to these solutions is the effort it takes to manage the heavy volume of resulting IOCs and reduce the number of false positives to identify the real threats in your environment before they can cause any harm. These challenges are further impacted by major gaps in visibility across your security controls, and the inability to measure and tune how effectively your processes, tools, and controls work together.