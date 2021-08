LAS VEGAS -- Following one of their two practices ahead of the second Summer League game Wednesday night, J.J. Outlaw, who is coaching the squad in Vegas, pulled No. 3 pick Evan Mobley to the side for a conversation. Outlaw wanted to know where Mobley was most at ease on offense. Block or elbow? Left side or right? On the perimeter or in the post? With a screen or isolation? How about dribble hand-offs?