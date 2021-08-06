‘The voters have spoken’: Pontiac Mayor Waterman focuses on final months in office

Deirdre Waterman, the two-term mayor of Pontiac, put up a valiant write-in campaign that fell short in the Tuesday primary. Official election results updated Thursday, Aug. 5, by the Oakland County Elections Division showed that Waterman received 708 write-in votes, or 12%, of the overall vote total. The top two vote getters advancing to the November election are Tim Greimel an Alexandria T. Riley, who received 3,282 and 1,319 votes, respectively.