Leicester player reviews – Get Carter’s 20/21: Albright-On The Marc
Goals total: – 2 Moment to savour: – Lifting his second trophy. Moment to forget: – ??????? Nope, nothing. Those late to the Leicester supporter ranks might still not get what exactly it is about Marc Albrighton that keeps his light burning so brightly at the club. In their desire for wingers that beat players and curl shots in from 25 yards, they miss the function of top of their game professionals that hit the stats marks every time.foxesofleicester.com
