UPDATE: College Station standoff involving mother and infant ends peacefully after more than 24 hours

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – UPDATE: The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office has peacefully resolved the standoff on Cypress Drive after more than 24 hours. Deputies were given a court ordered writ of attachment Wednesday, which mandated deputies to pick up an infant living at a residence in the 2500 block of Cypress Drive. The mother and the infant were in the house when deputies attempted to serve the writ at around 5:30 p.m. The mother was not willing to cooperate with the deputies.