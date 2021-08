Walter Tatum said one thing in particular will help the Lejeune High football team move forward following its lost season earlier this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “These are kids of Marines and what I am counting on is for them to be disciplined,” the Devilpups’ new head coach said. “I want them to emulate what their parents practice, which is teamwork, how to rely on others and how to follow guidance. One thing I learned while coaching in South Carolina is that discipline carries you a long way.”