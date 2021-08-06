Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Sporting KC v Colorado Rapids: Preview, Predictions, Stats and Roster Changes

By Chad C Smith
The Blue Testament
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleESPN+ (out of market or over VPN locally) How to Listen: Sports Radio 810 WHB | La Grande 1340 AM (Spanish) Sporting Kansas City enter Saturday’s matchup in Denver (Commerce City, whatever) sitting in first place in the Western Conference. That is despite only getting one point from their last two home matches (a draw against the San Jose Earthquakes and a loss to FC Dallas). Who needs home games when you can win big on the road?

www.thebluetestament.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alan Pulido
Person
Gadi Kinda
Person
Michael Barrios
Person
Khiry Shelton
Person
Keegan Rosenberry
Person
Jaylin Lindsey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado Rapids#Sporting Kc#Ct#Kc#Bally Sports Kc#Bally Sports Midwest#Espn#Spanish#The San Jose Earthquakes#Fc Dallas#Skc#La Galaxy#Lafc#Sporting Kc#Nashville Sc#Gam#Usmnt#Royal Antwerp#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLSGazette

Colorado Rapids disappointed with scoreless draw against Sporting Kansas City

COMMERCE CITY — It went down as a disappointing draw for the Colorado Rapids on Saturday at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park. With Sporting Kansas City, the leaders of Major League Soccer’s Western Conference, in town, the Rapids recorded the only shots on goal of the night but settled for a scoreless draw, while the visitors rested a few key players and got outshot 13-6.
Colorado Statewyandottedaily.com

First-place Sporting KC on the road Saturday night at Colorado

Two of the top four teams in the Western Conference will renew their longstanding Western Conference rivalry on Saturday night as first-place Sporting Kansas City (10-4-3, 33 points) visits the fourth-place Colorado Rapids (8-4-3, 27 points) in an 8 p.m. kickoff at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colorado.
MLSMarion Chronicle-Tribune

Melia has three saves, Sporting KC ties Rapids 0-0

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Tim Melia had three saves in Sporting Kansas City’s scoreless draw with the Colorado Rapids on Saturday. The Rapids (8-4-4) outshot Sporting KC (10-4-4) 8-4, with three shots on goal to zero for Sporting KC.
MLSDenver Post

Rapids fail to convert ample chances, draw with Sporting KC 0-0

COMMERCE CITY — The Colorado Rapids went 32-straight games scoring a goal at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park. That ended on Saturday night as the Rapids finished with a 0-0 draw against Sporting Kansas City. “The mood in the locker room is disappointment,” head coach Robin Fraser said. “Yeah, listen, they’re...
MLSESPN

Tim Melia shines as Sporting Kansas City battle to draw with Colorado Rapids

Goalkeeper Tim Melia made two stellar saves to help Sporting Kansas City gain a 0-0 tie against the Colorado Rapids on Saturday night at Commerce City, Colo. Melia made game-saving stops at the end of the first half and 30 minutes into the second, and finished with three total saves while posting his third shutout of the season and 55th of his MLS career.
MLSchatsports.com

Leagues Cup Preview: Sporting KC vs. Club Leon

Sporting Kansas City enter Tuesday’s Leagues Cup game against Liga MX side Club Leon having played a ton in the last week plus. Four games in 11 days. And there are just two days off between Sporting’s smoke-filled trip to play the Colorado Rapids on Saturday. Leon, as with the...
MLSsportingkc.com

Preview: Sporting KC II hosts Atlanta United 2 on Saturday

Sporting Kansas City II (3-11-5, 14 points) and Atlanta United 2 (5-7-7, 22 points) will square off in the third of four head-to-head meetings this season on Saturday afternoon at Children’s Mercy Park. The USL Championship Central Division showdown will kick off at 4 p.m. CT and stream live on ESPN Plus.
MLSThe Blue Testament

Sporting KC Injury Update and Starting XI Predictions Versus FC Dallas

OUT - Felipe Hernandez (personal reasons), Nicolas Isimat-Mirin (hamstring), Jaylin Lindsey (hamstring) QUESTIONABLE - Khiry Shelton (abdomen) PROBABLE? - Johnny Russell* (unknown) *No Johnny Russell isn’t on the official injury report, but his name keeps coming up. On the Sporting KC versus Club Leon broadcast, they said he was hurt...
Birmingham, ALThe Blue Testament

Preview: Sporting KC II @ Birmingham Legion FC

Sporting KC II is going to need a big performance to pull off the upset when they visit Birmingham Legion FC on Wednesday. SKC II is coming off a 4-1 beatdown by Louisville City FC from last Saturday. After a quick counter to equalize, Lou City reasserted their dominance with a pair of goals not long after. Lou City added a fourth in the final seconds.
MLSThe Blue Testament

Sporting KC repays FC Dallas with a 2-0 win on the road

The last time Sporting Kansas City and FC Dallas met prior to Saturday; Dallas stole three points with a frustrating win in Kansas City. While Sporting KC will deny they came for revenge, it was a sweet victory on the road in Dallas as SKC took a 2-0 victory. Those...
SoccerThe Blue Testament

Across State Lines: Busio to Wear 27 in Italy

Gianluca Busio has his new number for his new club Venezia FC. This past week ahead of their Coppa Italia game against Serie B side, Frosinone the club announced number assignments for the 2021-2022 season. Busio is returning to the number he wore for Sporting Kansas City in the 2020 season as he will be wearing 27 for his first season in Italy.
MLSangelsonparade.com

Upcoming stretch crucial for LAFC’s postseason push

With only 15 games left on the schedule, every match the black-and-gold play from now on is essentially a must-win. This next four-match stretch, however, will be the most important for LAFC’s push for the postseason. Three of the next four opponents are teams that are above them in the...
MLSThe Blue Testament

Daniel Salloi rescues point for Sporting KC at home to Portland Timbers

In the 25th minute, Sporting Kansas City’s Daniel Salloi cut back decisively deep on the left in Portland Timbers’ box. His subsequent shot was palmed wide of the back post by Timbers’ goalkeeper Steve Clark. It was a shot that most in attendance Wednesday evening at Children’s Mercy Park were sure would find the back of the net. Salloi would payback expectations later, snagging joy over full lament for the home team and the home fans.
MLSwearebreakingnews.com

Chicharo, With a Foot And a Half Out Of The MLS Vs Liga MX All-Star Game

If on the side of the Liga MX Gignac will not be in the All-Star Game, in the MLS they are about to confirm the dismissal of Javier Hernández, who still cannot reappear with the LA Galaxy and this Thursday his coach, Greg Vanney, almost took for granted that his player will not be next Wednesday in the historic match.
MLSchatsports.com

Preview: Sporting KC II @ Louisville City FC

Sporting Kansas City II is looking to pull off the upset against Louisville City FC in their visit to Louisville on Saturday. The Central Division showdown will feature the best in the division, Lou City, against the worst in the division, SKC II. Paulo Nagamura’s side is the last of...
MLSchatsports.com

Sporting KC v Colorado Rapids Highlights; Plus 12 Quick Observations

Sporting Kansas City continued their road trip with a stop in the smoky Rocky Mountains (Espinoza: “you could feel the smoke”) against the Colorado Rapids on Saturday night. The team managed to pull off a road point with a unique and heavily rotated lineup, a brand new formation, at altitude in a low air quality game. Let’s get to the highlights.
MLSMissourinet

Sporting KC pounds LAFC

Sporting KC took over the top spot in the Western Conference with authority by thrashing LAFC in Los Angeles, 4-1. Hours after Dániel Sallói was named his first MLS All-Star Team, the forward notched his team-leading 10th goal to put SKC up 3-0 before halftime. The team is tied with...

Comments / 0

Community Policy