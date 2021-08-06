Setting the stage: New leaders envision Pollard Theatre as Guthrie's entertainment hub
GUTHRIE — Standing on the stage of the venerable Pollard Theatre, Jared Blount and Kara Luther-Chapman see a long history and a lot of possibilities. "It's a beautiful theater. ... It is the oldest still-functioning theater in Oklahoma. That's something really special," said Luther-Chapman, the new executive director of the Pollard Theatre Company. "When you walk in, you automatically get a sense of history."www.oklahoman.com
