Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Guthrie, OK

Setting the stage: New leaders envision Pollard Theatre as Guthrie's entertainment hub

oklahoman.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGUTHRIE — Standing on the stage of the venerable Pollard Theatre, Jared Blount and Kara Luther-Chapman see a long history and a lot of possibilities. "It's a beautiful theater. ... It is the oldest still-functioning theater in Oklahoma. That's something really special," said Luther-Chapman, the new executive director of the Pollard Theatre Company. "When you walk in, you automatically get a sense of history."

www.oklahoman.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Guthrie, OK
Guthrie, OK
Entertainment
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Oklahoma Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patsy Cline
Person
Bram Stoker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theater Company#Burger Shack#Wolfsburg Photo Company#Colorado State University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Related
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

HHS will require health care workforce to be vaccinated against Covid-19

Washington CNN — Covid-19 vaccinations will be required for the more than 25,000 health care staff and volunteers working at the Department of Health and Human Services, Secretary Xavier Becerra announced Thursday. “Staff at the Indian Health Service (IHS) and National Institutes of Health (NIH) who serve in federally-operated health...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban take 10th Afghan provincial capital in blitz

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban captured a provincial capital near Kabul on Thursday, the 10th the insurgents have taken over a weeklong blitz across Afghanistan as the U.S. and NATO prepare to withdraw entirely from the country after decades of war. The militants raised their white flags imprinted with...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
NBC News

U.S. to scale back staff at embassy in Kabul

The Biden administration said Thursday it will scale back the number of staff at the U.S. embassy in Afghanistan as Taliban forces rapidly advance across the country. “We are further reducing our civilian footprint in Kabul in light of the evolving security situation,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters, citing the Taliban’s military offensive and rising violence.

Comments / 0

Community Policy