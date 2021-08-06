Cancel
County health: 8 new cases Thursday

By Sabrina Bodon The Garden Island
 6 days ago

LIHU‘E — Thursday, the Hawai‘i State Department of Health Kaua‘i District Health Office reported eight new cases of COVID-19. These cases are all residents in seven adults and one child. Five of the cases are related to travel, three were specific to mainland travel and the other two interisland. The remaining three cases are considered community-acquired and are not close contacts of previously announced cases. They have no known source of infection.

