Dwight Lee “Harley” Plummer, 64, of Vanceburg, passed away Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at his home. Harley was born at Portsmouth, Ohio, on July 17, 1957, a son of the late Harry and Goldie Jones Plummer. Harley worked at various jobs in the community including as a meat cutter for Ron’s IGA in Vanceburg. He was an avid UK Basketball fan and loved being with his friends and family.