MTM On The Road: Miss Amanda’s School of Dance

For ten years the AuSable Dance Center called Grayling home.

In the spring of 2021, Amanda Watkins took ownership of the dance studio.

Now, it’s called Miss Amanda’s School of dance.

They are now offering summer camps and fall class registration for students to enroll in.

The studio also has a dance company that is an elite auditioned based group of dancers.

They compete at different dance competitions.

For more information on how to get involved at Miss Amanda’s School of Dance you can visit their website, here.