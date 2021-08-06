Cancel
Grayling, MI

MTM On The Road: Miss Amanda’s School of Dance

By Madison Schlegel
9&10 News
9&10 News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xzd6d_0bJdaODY00

For ten years the AuSable Dance Center called Grayling home.

In the spring of 2021, Amanda Watkins took ownership of the dance studio.

Now, it’s called Miss Amanda’s School of dance.

They are now offering summer camps and fall class registration for students to enroll in.

The studio also has a dance company that is an elite auditioned based group of dancers.

They compete at different dance competitions.

For more information on how to get involved at Miss Amanda’s School of Dance you can visit their website, here.

9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com
9&10 News

Artist Profile: Yellow Dog Gallery, McCune & Company

From sculpting to sketching, one Northern Michigan family definitely has the creative gene. In this Artist Profile, we learn more about their artwork, and how they turned their talents into a very successful art studio – the Yellow Dog Gallery. For more information about Glen & Cindy McCune, click here.
Traverse City, MIPosted by
9&10 News

Adopt-A-Pet Tuesday: Champ, Mona, Matilda & Buttons

It’s Adopt-A-Pet Tuesday on Michigan This Morning!. This week we have Champ, Mona, Matilda and Buttons—just four of Northern Michigan’s many great, adoptable animals waiting for a loving family to take them home. First up meet Champ and Mona. These chihuahuas are brother and sister and can’t be separated. They’re...
Cadillac, MIPosted by
9&10 News

MTM On The Road: Long Road Distillers Opens Cadillac Location

When it comes to crafting their spirits, Long Road Distillers take no shortcuts. They promise to use only honest ingredients sourced across the region. You can find their distilleries in Grand Rapids, Grand Haven, Charlevoix and now Cadillac!. They recently opened up their Cadillac location and are eager to introduce...
Beulah, MIPosted by
9&10 News

Inside The Kitchen at Lucky Dog Bar & Grille in Beulah

“The menu is a simple menu,” explained Lucky Dog Bar & Grille kitchen manager Kevin Groll. But the flavors are anything but simple at the Beulah restaurant. “Everything we make from scratch,” he said. Kitchen manager Kevin Groll says the ruben is made with locally sourced products. “Everyone loves our...
Stanwood, MIPosted by
9&10 News

Menu Monday: Fatbelly Deli & Creamery in Stanwood

We welcomed back our friends from Fatbelly Deli & Creamery in Stanwood to bring you some great sandwiches. Located on the edge of US-131 this is the best spot to grab a snack on your road trip south. For our Facebook Fan of the Week question in honor of National...
Cadillac, MIPosted by
9&10 News

A Twist On The Typical Barber Shop: Check Out Game & Cutz In Cadillac!

A new barber shop has opened up right here in Cadillac!. Andre Trevino and his wife Jess, owners of Game & Cutz, have changed the game when it comes to getting your haircut. Game & Cutz located right on North Mitchell Street, is putting a spin on the traditional sit down barber shop. No more sitting and waiting in a boring waiting room! As soon as you walk in, you’re greeted with colorful walls, and two big screen tv’s with couches. Combining a quality upscale barbershop in the back, you have the option to play video games as you wait to get your haircut. With the option of two gaming systems, Playstation and X-Box, you can sit down on a comfortable couch and choose from many popular video games!

