LIHU‘E — Hunger in communities is at its highest level in nearly a century following a year like no other, states the Hawai‘i Foodbank. Hawai‘i’s unemployment rates remain the highest in the country, and Kaua‘i’s unemployment rate is near the top of the state. Close to a quarter of a million residents continue to struggle with hunger, including a growing number of kupuna and currently, nearly one out of every three keiki.