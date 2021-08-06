Mobile vaccination van in Kilauea, Hanalei this week

LIHU‘E — Wilcox Health, the County of Kaua‘i and Hawai‘i Health Systems Corporation Kaua‘i Region are hosting mobile vaccine clinics that will be available this week in Kilauea and Hanalei in an effort to reach more members of the community who are not yet vaccinated for COVID-19. “It is clear that vaccination against COVID-19 is one of the greatest tools we have available to lessen the spread within our communities,” said Jen H. Chahanovich, president and CEO of Wilcox Medical Center and CEO of Kaua‘i Medical Clinic. “We greatly appreciate the partnership with the County of Kaua‘i and HHSC to help increase access to the vaccine so more Kaua‘i residents can get vaccinated.”