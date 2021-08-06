Peak Hurricane Season Approaches With Two Systems. One May Become Tropical Depression This Weekend.

National Hurricane Center Map For Early Friday, August 6th, 2021.

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A tropical depression may form this weekend in the Atlantic. It is one of two systems that, while early, appear to be tracking in the general direction of Florida.

The “red X” above has a 70 percent chance of formation, according to meteorologists at the National Hurricane Center. The system marked by a “yellow” X has a 20 percent chance.

This is the early morning update from the NHC:

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

A large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms located a few

hundred miles south-southeast of the Cabo Verde Islands is

associated with a tropical wave interacting with a broader surface

trough. Environmental conditions appear somewhat conducive for

gradual development, and a tropical depression is likely to form

this weekend or early next week while the system moves generally

west-northwestward across the eastern tropical Atlantic.

Formation chance through 48 hours…medium…40 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days…high…70 percent.

A tropical wave located over the central tropical Atlantic continues

to produce some disorganized showers and thunderstorms. This system

is expected to move west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph, and some

slow development is possible early next week when it is expected to

be near the Lesser Antilles.

Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.

The article FLORIDA: Hurricane Center Watching Two Systems Tracking To East Coast appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com .