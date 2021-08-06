Cancel
My Silent Bravery Talks “Spark Up The Fire”

By Rebecca Haslam
popwrapped.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChampioned by the likes of Billboard Magazine among others, My Silent Bravery – AKA Matthew Wade – has been a staple of the music scene for over a decade and has to-date released seven albums. His songs have been featured in several hugely successful, long-running series including Criminal Minds and fans of MSB will be delighted to hear there’s a new album of impressive tunes coming soon. Having just released his brand new single – the feel-good summer jam “Spark Up The Fire” – the video for which will drop later this month, PopWrapped caught up with Matthew to chat artistic and musical inspirations and what the future holds.

