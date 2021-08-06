Essy Unveils New Single “Young Hollywood”

Inspired by world-renowned, iconic song-writers such as John Lennon and Bob Dylan, as well as hugely popular, ‘alternative’ artists including Lana Del Rey and Billie Eilish, Allegra Jordyn has had a passion for music since she was young. She started out writing scripts, then poetry, and now, having attended the Berklee College of Music where she honed her craft, she’s sharing her own song-writing talents with the world. Her new single “Talk of The Town”, which PopWrapped are delighted to premiere, addresses something so many of us can relate to – feeling unimportant and neglected by someone. With its immensely relatable lyrics and airy, ethereal vocals, “Talk” is open, raw and honest and perfect for anyone who’s found themselves feeling what Allegra does and what she expresses through the track to sit and reflect on.