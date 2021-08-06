Cancel
Essy Unveils New Single “Young Hollywood”

By Rebecca Haslam
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy the time she hit double-digit age, Essy – real name Rachel Braig – had already taught herself to play piano and begun to write her own songs. Her talent and passion for music later saw her accepted into the prestigious song-writing programs at Berklee College of Music and New York University’s Steinhardt School.

Known for its country music, Nashville has produced some of the most sought-after talent of our time. But now, with the musical climate changing, indie pop is seeing its own explosion with artists like Kory Shore at the forefront. Kory’s debut EP ‘Blood Sweat & Tears’, which PopWrapped are delighted to premiere, presents a vulnerable glimpse into his dealings with the turbulence of 2020, new love, feelings of anxiety and isolation – a wide range of relatable emotions to introduce the young artist into a new wave of authentic mainstream music.

Comments / 0

