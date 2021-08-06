Christina Jewell Shares New Single “Hallelujah”

A true multi-talented individual – she’s a singer, songwriter, actor, director and model – Christina Jewell is establishing herself as one to watch thanks to sharing with the world songs that, inspired by the likes of Sigrid and Taylor Swift, showcase dynamic production, dreamy synths and her smooth vocals. She’s also very hands on when in all aspects of her music career, taking charge both in front of the camera and behind it when it comes to creating her music videos, all of which convey her artistic vision.