Springfield, MA

Free haircuts, backpacks event at Rebecca Johnson School will get Springfield students ready for new year

MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 6 days ago
SPRINGFIELD — Having a fresh haircut and a new backpack might just help some students start the school year off on a positive note. And it might ease some of the nerves of being back to school in person after more than a year of remote learning due to COVID-19. “We are excited to offer this opportunity to families once again after having canceled the event last year due to the pandemic,” said LaMar Cook, a community leader who helped start the “Back to School Brighter” event seven years ago.

www.masslive.com

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/
#School Supplies#Free Lunch#Backpacks#Haircuts#Rebecca Johnson School#Catharine#Fresh Cuts Barber Shop#Iona S Cafe Grill#Indian#Covid
