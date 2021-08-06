Free haircuts, backpacks event at Rebecca Johnson School will get Springfield students ready for new year

SPRINGFIELD — Having a fresh haircut and a new backpack might just help some students start the school year off on a positive note. And it might ease some of the nerves of being back to school in person after more than a year of remote learning due to COVID-19. “We are excited to offer this opportunity to families once again after having canceled the event last year due to the pandemic,” said LaMar Cook, a community leader who helped start the “Back to School Brighter” event seven years ago.