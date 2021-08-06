Cancel
Vail, CO

The Hythe, A Luxury Collection Resort, Vail Set To Debut Winter 2021

hospitalitynet.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hythe, Luxury Collection Hotel, Vail - a brand-new luxury resort concept in the heart of the Rocky Mountains - is set to debut this winter 2021. Located in the bustling Lionshead Village, perfectly situated at the base of Vail Mountain, The Hythe is poised to bring a new level of sophisticated vibrancy to the destination, imbuing guests with a sense of celebration and adventure year-around. Currently completing the final phase of a $40 million renovation, guests of The Hythe will enjoy elevated interiors to include a vivacious and welcoming arrival and lobby experience, four brand-new food & beverage concepts, exclusive mountain-forward excursions, and much more. The Hythe proudly joins The Luxury Collection, part of Marriott International's luxury brands, and will serve as a gateway to Vail's most exciting and desirable experiences, from world-class skiing and hiking to unforgettable culinary and wellness offerings.

www.hospitalitynet.org

