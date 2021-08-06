Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Park Hills, MO

Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 6, 2021 in Park Hills, MO

Daily Journal
 6 days ago

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.

dailyjournalonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Park Hills, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunscreen#Uv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

HHS will require health care workforce to be vaccinated against Covid-19

Washington CNN — Covid-19 vaccinations will be required for the more than 25,000 health care staff and volunteers working at the Department of Health and Human Services, Secretary Xavier Becerra announced Thursday. “Staff at the Indian Health Service (IHS) and National Institutes of Health (NIH) who serve in federally-operated health...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban take 10th Afghan provincial capital in blitz

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban captured a provincial capital near Kabul on Thursday, the 10th the insurgents have taken over a weeklong blitz across Afghanistan as the U.S. and NATO prepare to withdraw entirely from the country after decades of war. The militants raised their white flags imprinted with...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
NBC News

U.S. to scale back staff at embassy in Kabul

The Biden administration said Thursday it will scale back the number of staff at the U.S. embassy in Afghanistan as Taliban forces rapidly advance across the country. “We are further reducing our civilian footprint in Kabul in light of the evolving security situation,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters, citing the Taliban’s military offensive and rising violence.

Comments / 0

Community Policy