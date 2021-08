The Springsteen family has gone platinum many times over. Time to make space for a little silver, too. Jessica Springsteen and the U.S. equestrian jumping team came up just short of Olympic gold, falling to Sweden in a jump off Saturday night that still left the Americans with a record 10th medal in the event. “I had really high hopes coming in today,” Springsteen said. “It really gave me a lot of confidence and the ability to have big dreams of riding with them so, I’m just so excited.” It’s the first for the 29-year-old Springsteen, the daughter of famed rockers Bruce Springsteen and...