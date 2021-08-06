Back-to-school sales tax holiday underway in Missouri
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)
Missouri's sales tax holiday is underway in the Show-Me State, as the holiday by state law is set to begin the first Friday of August and run through the following Sunday.
Multiple counties in Mid-Missouri however, elect not to participate in the sales tax holiday.
These counties include:
- Audrain
- Boone
- Callaway
- Cole
- Cooper
- Howard
- Osage
- Ozark
A full list of counties not participating in the sales tax holiday can be found on the Missouri Department of Revenue's website .
In counties choosing not to participate, state tax will still be deducted from qualifying purchases.
Items that qualify for the event are broken down into three categories:
- Clothing
- Personal Computers
- School Supplies
Eligible clothing items include coats, diapers, pants, shirts and shoes among other items.
Personal computer purchases can range from display monitors and multimedia speakers to scanners and printers.
School supplies include a plethora of items such as musical instruments and calculators.
The Department of Revenue also has a list of all items eligible for the tax free weekend.
The department also lists price limits for some items, including a $1,500 limit on personal computers, $50 per school supply purchase and $100 per clothing item.
