Letters: We need to warp-speed eradication of COVID-19; Texas Democrats fled state, shirked duties; Next to GOP, criticism of Democrats laughable
The COVID variants are deadlier. Miraculously, we warp-sped the emergency use of vaccines to help combat COVID-19. The vaccines are not 100% effective and we are still learning how the vaccines actually work in the whole population. Now we learned from breakthrough cases of our no-mask-rewarded vaccinated that they can...www.staradvertiser.com
Comments / 0