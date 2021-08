You might have played Minecraft. There is a vast world waiting for you. Get out there and start exploring. First, create your character. Next, the player must search for an empty spot. You will need to build a stronghold. It’s not possible to do this in Block Story. Because you don’t have enough equipment, the blocks and other monsters will attack most of the time. You can defend yourself against them by building a stronghold. You can also go on a hunt for a monster. You can hunt them all to get new goods.