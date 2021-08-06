Cancel
ASK IRA: Does Duncan Robinson’s contract make him a closer?

By Ira Winderman, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 6 days ago

Q: OK, Ira, enjoyed Duncan Robinson’s refreshing interview about free agency (it sounded like even he thought the numbers were crazy). But what good is it if he can’t be on the floor at the end of the game? — Nathan.

A: In a previous era (actually an era not that long ago), I would agree that you can’t have a marginal defender on the floor at the close of a tight game. But the NBA game has changed, tilting toward the offensive end, and even if Duncan Robinson is giving up twos, he can compensate with his threes. Plus, I believe Duncan has grown into at least a passable defender, opponents no longer able to simply pick him apart. In fact, based on where the Heat stand with the rest of their 3-point shooting, I’m not sure the Heat can afford to not have him on the court during crunch time. As for his contract, it actually is commensurate to what elite shooters received last offseason in free agency. Now, should Erik Spoelstra opt not to close with Duncan and the ends of close games, then you can start questioning the $90 million over five years. But to his credit, Duncan has continued to show growth with his game, so it’s not as if he has peaked.

Q: You have to hope that Tyler Herro is ready to go to the next phase offensively with his game. — Matt, Miami.

A: It is interesting how the Tyler Herro talk has been muted during free agency. The way it has played out for the Heat, you have to wonder if there might be another attempt to possibly feed him minutes at point guard, with nominal depth at that position behind Kyle Lowry. Last season, that seemingly was too much too soon. But as Tyler matures, such growth could make him considerably more valuable to the Heat, which could matter plenty when it comes to extension time.

Q: Ira, with Kyle Lowry with his veteran presence and leadership along with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo is there any reason for Udonis Haslem to still be on the team, when he will only play a few minutes over the course of the entire season? — Joel.

A: Because the Heat believe that Udonis Haslem as a leader is of more significant impact than the contribution of a 15th man. The Heat had plenty of veterans last season, as well, and there stood UD. It’s basically as simple as death, taxes and UD. Now, and forevermore. Still, it will be interesting to see how veterans such as P.J. Tucker and Markieff Morris react to Haslem’s in-uniform leadership. It certain is a unique Heat aspect.

South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

