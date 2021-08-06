What we've been playing

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleHello! Welcome back to our regular feature where we write a little bit about some of the games we've found ourselves playing over the last few days. This time: beads, Blood Angels and an endless runner for the ages. If you fancy catching up on some of the older editions...

I’ve been playing Animal Crossing New Horizons for over a year … and I wasn’t expecting it. A retrospective of the trip

I have never played the same video game continuously for so long. And I would never have imagined that Animal Crossing: New Horizons was going to be the work that carried that honor. Yes, I’ve been playing the latest installment of the franchise on Nintendo Switch for more than a year and I don’t think I’m going to stop doing it anytime soon. I will not deny that there is much to clarify in these words and that several factors have accumulated at the same time to reach this milestone, as if the stars of the universe had aligned to conspire against my habits, but I can’t detract from a product that I think is magnificent.
Power Rangers open-world AAA co-op pitch reveals what could’ve been

Prepare for a rush of excitement and delirium, jubilation and crushing disappointment. Jason Bischoff, who was once Saban director of global consumer products for Power Rangers and then Hasbro global franchise director of Power Rangers (Saban having sold the brand to Hasbro in 2018), has offered up a look at “Project Nomad” on Twitter. Project Nomad was a 2016 Saban pitch for a AAA open-world co-op Power Rangers game capturing “energy, teamwork, and the history of the franchise through a fresh lens,” and Bischoff says it would have played like WB Games Montreal’s Gotham Knights before that game even existed.
Back 4 Blood will not have campaign versus mode

The developer of Back 4 Blood, Turtle Rock Studios, has confirmed the game will not have a campaign versus mode. In an FAQ thread in the studio's official Discord server, it stated: "We do not have plans to have a campaign versus mode at this time". Back 4 Blood does...
A Monster's Expedition on Switch is Sunday morning heaven

I do love coming back to good games. A Monster's Expedition is a wonderful game, and it's wonderful to revisit on the Switch. You have an idea in your head about games like this, which you might not play for many months at a time, and the second go round is always about filling in the gaps.
Infamous idle game Cookie Clicker is getting a Steam release

Cookie Clicker, the ultimate time-wasting browser game, gets a release for Steam on 1st September. Eight years after its first launch, Cookie Clicker will be yours to buy for $4.99 in a version which supports Steam Achievements and cloud saving - so you'll never accidentally delete your browser cookies ever again.
Video for Gearbox's cancelled Duke Nukem Begins revealed

A video for Gearbox's cancelled Duke Nukem Begins provides us with an idea of what the game might have been. In 2008, with Duke Nukem Forever in development hell, artist Gregor Punchatz headed up a Gearbox-commissioned project at Dallas, Texas-based production studio Janimation to create an animated vertical slice to show what Duke Nukem Begins was meant to be.
The Medium will use the PS5 DualSense to act as "an extension of your senses"

The Medium developer Bloober Team has released a new video detailing how its transition to PS5 will make use of the DualSense's haptic controller. Given much of Marianne's adventure is steeped in atmospheric sound and environmental storytelling, Bloober hopes to build on that by making the experience even more immersive thanks to the PS5's responsive controller that it says will act as "an extension of your senses".
Team Fortress 2 is being recreated in Source 2 by the modding community

Team Fortress 2, it's fair to say, is getting on a bit. The 14-year-old game remains incredibly popular on Steam, but over the past year it's hit the headlines for the wrong reasons, with bot problems that show no sign of disappearing. (Although we got to witness players conga-ing their way past the bots, at least.)
There's a new Shining Force game

Shining Force: Heroes of Light and Darkness is a new free-to-play entry in Sega's storied turn-based strategy saga for mobile phones. It's being developed by Hive, a Japanese subsidiary of Korean developer Vespa, the studio behind mobile role-player King's Raid (thanks, Gematsu). Sega has licensed Hive to make this new...
Aragami 2: Story Trailer Showcases the Game’s Protagonist and More

Developer Lince Works revealed today, on their official YouTube channel, the story trailer of Aragami 2, the newest game of their acclaimed stealth series. On the game’s story trailer, which you can check out below, we get to meet not only the game’s protagonist, Kurai, but also learn more about the title’s setting and its main storyline, where he will fight to free his people from the clutches of the Akatsuchi. The trailer features only in-game scenes, showcasing a little more of the tittles’ gameplay.
Monster Hunter Stories 2 Review

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin is an RPG developed by Marvelous and published by Capcom. It launched on Switch and Windows PC worldwide on July 9th, 2021. I think it’s important before discussing the game to go over the different versions, as wells as the various add-on products that were launched alongside the game. The Switch version of the game comes with amiibo functionality the PC doesn’t support, and the game launched with three amiibos alongside it. Each amiibo comes with an exclusive armor set in-game which lets you look like various characters. If you are a collector, there is a Japanese exclusive set of 3 more amiibo that unlock outfits in the game as well. Besides the amiibo content, there is almost 50$ in cosmetic DLC available on the PC and Switch versions. On top of the deluxe edition being 70$. I think this level of paid bonus content is way too much and seems to be designed to take advantage of hardcore monster hunter fans. Which to be fair, there are easily hundreds of thousands of those and there are plenty who will pay the over 120$ price tag for all the game’s content.
Tormented Souls Brings 90’s-Style Survival Horror to Modern Day, Demo Now Available

The teams behind this classically designed survival horror title, Tormented Souls, have announced a release date for the game. PQube, Dual Effect and Abstract Digital Works have announced the title is launching on current generation consoles and PC first on August 27, with a physical version of the game releasing the same day specifically for PlayStation 5. Once the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch versions become available, these too will be available in physical format.
PUBG: Battlegrounds is having a Free Play Week on PC

If you've been eyeing up Player Unknown's Battlegrounds (or PUBG: Battlegrounds as its new marvellously redundant moniker would have it) for the last four years but somehow still haven't quite convinced yourself to pick give it a go, you might be interested to know you can currently play the one-time battle royale phenomenon for free on PC.
In OlliOlli World, you're given the tools to be yourself

OlliOlli World, it's been clear since we first laid eyes on Roll7's skateboard sequel, is going to be a bit different from its predecessors. Bigger and bolder, yes - as is the wont of video game sequels - but so much broader too, and with that a new level of inclusivity. In short, OlliOlli World is getting an in-depth character creator, and it looks pretty damn splendid too.
Darksiders 3 hits Nintendo Switch end of September

Darksiders 3 launches on Nintendo Switch on 30th September, publisher THQ Nordic Has announced. The Nintendo Switch version comes with both DLCs, Keepers of the Void and The Crucible, and costs £34.99. Darksiders 3 is Gunfire Games' post-apocalyptic action adventure game in which you play Fury, one of the Four...

