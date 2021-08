First, we wrap up the Summer Olympics — with only six months to go until the Winter Olympics begin! It is mostly due to the heroics (and the depth) of the women on Team USA that America came away atop the medal count. While we don’t watch the Olympics with a particularly jingoistic mindset, that American edge with female athletes was important because doping penalties did not slow Russia — excuse us, the ROC — down at all. The slow start for the U.S. men’s basketball team did not turn out to spell disaster, but that doesn’t mean doubters were wrong to be worried. Basketball — hot take incoming — requires teammates to practice together and build a rapport. It’s really a credit to the greatness of Kevin Durant on the Olympic stage that Team USA was able to get up to speed as quickly as it did, against an increasingly competitive field.