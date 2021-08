Sirin will be heading to Honkai Impact 3rd as a new ELF support character, and miHoYo offered details on the assistance she’ll provide. While normally details about the character can involve some spoilers for the game’s events, the introduction to her plays around with that through a line where Sirin says she doesn’t know anything about the “person” the reader is referencing. This new character wields scissors, plays with fire, but also uses Sweet☆Magic to heal your party.