‘It’s the Hawaii of Europe’: a local’s guide to surfing in Madeira

Note: Some companies on this list may have limited operations due to COVID-19. Check with operators about availability before you book. When you're not relaxing on Hawaii's golden beaches, you'll want to explore its distinct natural wonders by land, sea and air. After all, the state is home to the tallest mountain in the world (Mauna Kea – when measured from its submarine base, it surpasses Mount Everest), the world's highest sea cliffs (the Kalaupapa Cliffs) and two of the world's most active volcanoes (Kilauea and Maunaloa). The best way to see these jaw-dropping sights is with a guided tour. Led by in-the-know locals, these tours will help you experience all of the state's incredible wildlife, scenery, culture and food. Relying on both expert opinion and traveler input, U.S. News determined these to be the best tours in Hawaii.