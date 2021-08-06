Nevada's prison system: Prioritizing punishment over progress

Crime doesn’t pay. This refrain has been a part of the western lexicon for generations; the first mention of it was in the UK Law Magazine published in 1860. The view was that a life of crime won’t pay off in the end. And that has largely been the case. In Nevada, as in many states, however, incarceration can pay. Not enough to get rich and ride off into the sunset of retirement, but enough to get provisions from the prison commissary to bring some taste of the outside in a little corner of an otherwise dreary temporary residence.