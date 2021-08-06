Cancel
Binance Restricts Derivatives Products in Hong Kong 'With Immediate Effect'

By Scott Chipolina
decrypt.co
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrypto exchange Binance today announced—with immediate effect—that Hong Kong users will no longer be able to open new derivatives products accounts. On a date to be announced, Hong Kong users will have a 90-day grace period to close their open positions. The exchange added that this decision was in line...

Posted by
Coinspeaker

Binance Shuts Down Derivatives Trading in Hong Kong Following Similar Suspension in Europe

Binance has expanded its crypto derivatives shutdown net to include Hong Kong, after stopping trading in Germany, Italy, and the Netherlands. On Friday, Binance Holdings Ltd said new users in Hong Kong will no longer be able to trade derivatives products. Also, existing users of the platform will have 90 days to close any open positions in futures, options, margin products, and leveraged tokens. The online trading platform however says it is yet to decide when the stipulations for the latter category of users will take effect. This announcement comes a week after the leading crypto exchange shut down its derivatives offerings in Germany, Italy, and the Netherlands. These are all part of compliance measures Binance is taking to reshape its image in the face of bad publicity and scrutiny from several countries. It is the first major crypto exchange platform to take such a decision in Hong Kong.
