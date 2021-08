Hello again everyone and welcome to the Talking Chop 2021 Midseason Top 30 Braves Prospects List. It feels very good to be able to give this update again as it means that we have had lots of minor league baseball to watch again which has been an absolute joy for all of us. 2020 was gutting in a lot of ways and for us on the minor league side of things, having no minor league baseball was particularly brutal and we have been thrilled to have it back in our lives again.