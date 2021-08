Fall in love with something new for your place. The 3D Wooden World Map will transform your home into a haven for your adventures and stories. This creative centerpiece is cut from top-quality birch plywood and is perfectly engraved. Install the wood map in your kitchen as an adventurous cooker, above your couch in the living room for display or be continuously inspired in your office. Truly a reminder that the world is big and you can try to see it all. Fitting for anywhere in the home, this 3D Wooden World Map makes the perfect gift for travel lovers or for treating yourself to something you can keep forever. Check out the different colors and find the best travel inspiration for you.