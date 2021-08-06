Fall Movies Preview

Some of the best independent films can be accessed only with subscriptions to specialty streaming services, such as OVID.tv. That platform is calling August its “doc month,” and the provocatively wide-ranging program includes such treasures as the two short films by Fronza Woods, “Killing Time” and “Fannie’s Film,” and the only feature to date by Marlon Fuentes, “Bontoc Eulogy,” from 1995, which is very rarely shown. Available to stream as of Thursday, Fuentes’s film is an extraordinarily accomplished and moving fusion of documentary and fiction, in a genre unto itself: the personal mockumentary. In it, Fuentes portrays himself, a Filipino man who, as a young adult, twenty years earlier, emigrated from Manila to the United States. He hasn’t returned to his home country since, and finds that he is losing his memory of it. The film embodies his quest to recover his past; it’s a blend of personal exploration and passionate historiography that exposes and challenges two different forms of colonialism, or, rather, three—and it’s the third kind that is most ubiquitous and insidious, and which “Bontoc Eulogy” most radically reveals and, moreover, resists.