New York City, NY

Fall Art Preview

By Andrea K. Scot t
The New Yorker
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2008, the American Conceptualist Adam Pendleton, then in his mid-twenties, conceived “Black Dada,” a poetic manifesto of sorts, about avant-gardism, abstraction, and civil rights. In 2015, Pendleton planted a flag for Black Lives Matter at the Venice Biennale. In the ambitious installation “Adam Pendleton: Who Is Queen?,” the artist fills MoMA’s five-story atrium with paintings, drawings, and textiles, augmented with sound and moving images. (Opens Sept. 18.)

