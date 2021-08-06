Fall Art Preview
In 2008, the American Conceptualist Adam Pendleton, then in his mid-twenties, conceived “Black Dada,” a poetic manifesto of sorts, about avant-gardism, abstraction, and civil rights. In 2015, Pendleton planted a flag for Black Lives Matter at the Venice Biennale. In the ambitious installation “Adam Pendleton: Who Is Queen?,” the artist fills MoMA’s five-story atrium with paintings, drawings, and textiles, augmented with sound and moving images. (Opens Sept. 18.)www.newyorker.com
Comments / 0