Bangor, ME

Maine CDC investigating after 4 hospitalized with Legionnaires' disease in Bangor area

By WGME
WPFO
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Maine CDC is looking into four cases of Legionnaires’ disease in the Bangor area. All four individuals were hospitalized. Legionnaires' disease is not spread from person to person. Legionella bacteria are found naturally in freshwater environments, such as lakes and streams. Legionella can become a health concern when it grows and spreads in human-made building water systems such as cooling towers used in air conditioning systems, hot tubs, fountains, and large plumbing systems.

