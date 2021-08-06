Maine CDC investigating after 4 hospitalized with Legionnaires' disease in Bangor area

ST. LOUIS, MO - The CDC, under the St. Louis Department of Health, has recently reported about Legionnaires' Disease. To increase awareness of this disease, CDC announced that this illness could be fatal in 1 in 10 cases, even though people do not directly become ill after being contacted with the bacterium. Data for the five-year median (year between 2016 and 2020) total case count for the City of St. Louis was 11 cases, meanwhile 152 cases overall for Missouri.