I Can’t Stop Thinking About What I Did to Our Nanny Almost a Decade Ago

By Jamilah Lemieux
Slate
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCare and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. I had to return to work when our first child was 4 months old, and my husband and I decided to get a nanny. We found Maria through an agency, and she ticked all our boxes. She was wonderful with our daughter and always followed our directions. I will always be extremely grateful for how Maria helped out our family, but I never considered her part of the family, and this is/was the problem. I would like to think I was always kind to Maria and treated her well, but perhaps only seeing her as an employee was unkind?

