Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Jacinto, CA

EMWD approves lift station emergency repairs

By Joe Naiman
Valley News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo Eastern Municipal Water District board actions July 21 approved emergency repairs for two of the district’s lift stations including the ratification of emergency spending measures. One 5-0 vote approved emergency repairs at the De Anza Lift Station including ratifying the purchase of electrical gear from Consolidated Electrical Distributors. The other 5-0 vote approved the emergency repairs for the Golden Triangle Lift Station. The De Anza Lift Station is in the 21500 block of North Sanderson Avenue in San Jacinto. It was constructed in 2004 and handles an average daily flow of 720,000 gallons. On May 21 a Sanderson Avenue motorist veered off the road. The vehicle became airborne and crashed into the lift station’s shade structure and motor control center. The damage to the m.

myvalleynews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jacinto, CA
Anza, CA
Traffic
San Jacinto, CA
Government
City
Anza, CA
Local
California Government
Local
California Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golden Triangle#Water District#Motor Control Center#Jacinto#Airborne#Traffic Accident#Emwd#The De Anza Lift Station
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Related
MilitaryNBC News

Taliban gaining ground in Afghanistan faster than expected, U.S. defense officials say

The Taliban are gaining ground faster than the U.S. military expected, three defense officials told NBC News, as the militant group makes sweeping advances across Afghanistan. In the span of days, Taliban fighters have overrun a string of provincial capitals as part of a major offensive launched after American and international troops began to pull out of the country in May.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban poised to capture Afghan cities of Herat, Kandahar

KABUL, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Afghanistan's third largest city, Herat, was on the verge of falling to the Taliban on Thursday amid heavy fighting, as the militant group also established a bridgehead within 150 km (95 miles) of Kabul. The Taliban claimed control of Herat, near the border with Iran....
Florida StatePosted by
NBC News

Florida issues funding threat to school districts over mask mandate

Florida's education commissioner is investigating three school districts for not complying with Gov. Ron DeSantis' executive order that gives parents the right to opt out of their child wearing face masks at schools. Commissioner Richard Corcoran sent the letters this week to the superintendents and school board chairs of districts...
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

Do COVID-19 vaccines affect my chances of pregnancy?

Do the COVID-19 vaccines affect my chances of pregnancy?. No, there’s no evidence that any vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines, influence your chances of getting pregnant despite a myth suggesting otherwise. Medical experts say there’s no biological reason the shots would affect fertility. And real-world evidence offers more assurance for anyone...

Comments / 0

Community Policy