EMWD approves lift station emergency repairs

Two Eastern Municipal Water District board actions July 21 approved emergency repairs for two of the district’s lift stations including the ratification of emergency spending measures. One 5-0 vote approved emergency repairs at the De Anza Lift Station including ratifying the purchase of electrical gear from Consolidated Electrical Distributors. The other 5-0 vote approved the emergency repairs for the Golden Triangle Lift Station. The De Anza Lift Station is in the 21500 block of North Sanderson Avenue in San Jacinto. It was constructed in 2004 and handles an average daily flow of 720,000 gallons. On May 21 a Sanderson Avenue motorist veered off the road. The vehicle became airborne and crashed into the lift station’s shade structure and motor control center. The damage to the m.