Riverside County, CA

COVID cases continue to rise in Riverside County

By Kim Harris
Valley News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe number of COVID-19 cases recorded since the public health documentation period began in March 2020 grew to 308,546, according to the Riverside University Health System, which also reported 4,662 deaths since the pandemic began. There were 95 new COVID-positive hospital patients over the past week as of Friday, July 30, bringing the total to 261, RUHS officials said. This total includes 65 intensive care unit patients, up 33 from the week before. As of press time, Temecula had 7,749 confirmed cases and 79 deaths, Murrieta had 9,004 confirmed cases and 140 deaths, Wildomar had 3,689 confirmed cases and 48 deaths, Lake Elsinore had 7.620 confirmed cases and 77 deaths, Menifee had 10,171 confirmed cases and 174 deaths, Hemet had 9,610 confirmed cases and 292 deaths and San Jacinto ha.

