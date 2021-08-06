RivCo Health officials join CDC, State: recommend mask wearing indoors

RIVERSIDE (CNS) - Citing rising local COVID-19 infections and revised guidelines from federal and state health officials, Riverside County has recommended that residents wear masks in indoor public settings, regardless of vaccination status. But the county’s action on July 28 was only a recommendation, not a mandate, for vaccinated people. State rules require unvaccinated people to wear masks indoors. “Following the updated face mask guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the California Department of Public Health, and in light of the recent increase in local COVID-19 cases, Riverside County Public Health recommends residents follow the new state and federal guidance for face coverings,” according to a statement issued July 28. “The current sta.