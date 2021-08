Christy Foreman pulled out of the drive-through coronavirus vaccination site in March, a jab of Johnson & Johnson in her arm, and breathed a sigh of relief. A long year of hunkering down in her Baton Rouge apartment and ordering her groceries on Instacart was finally over. The 61-year-old, like the rest of the country, was ready for the slow return to normal. If cases kept falling, she'd even be able to go back to teaching in person at Louisiana State University in the fall.